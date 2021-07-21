Home అంతర్జాతీయ వార్తలు చైనాలో కుంభవృష్టి: భారీ వరదల్లో కొట్టుకుపోయిన కార్లు..(వీడియోలు)

చైనాలో కుంభవృష్టి: భారీ వరదల్లో కొట్టుకుపోయిన కార్లు..(వీడియోలు)

12 Died due to heavy floods in China

బీజింగ్: గత 1000 ఏళ్లలో ఎప్పుడూ కురవనంతగా చైనాలోని హెనన్ ప్రావిన్స్ లో కుంభవృష్టి కురిసింది. దీంతో ప్రావిన్స్ లో పలు ప్రాంతాలను భారీ వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. వరదలకు కార్లు కూడా కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. గత శనివారం నుంచి కురుస్తున్న భారీ వర్షాలకు ఇప్పటివరకు దాదాపు 12మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

12 Died due to heavy floods in China

12 Died due to heavy floods in China

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR