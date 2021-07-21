చైనాలో కుంభవృష్టి: భారీ వరదల్లో కొట్టుకుపోయిన కార్లు..(వీడియోలు)

బీజింగ్: గత 1000 ఏళ్లలో ఎప్పుడూ కురవనంతగా చైనాలోని హెనన్ ప్రావిన్స్ లో కుంభవృష్టి కురిసింది. దీంతో ప్రావిన్స్ లో పలు ప్రాంతాలను భారీ వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. వరదలకు కార్లు కూడా కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. గత శనివారం నుంచి కురుస్తున్న భారీ వర్షాలకు ఇప్పటివరకు దాదాపు 12మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

This is currently the city of Zhengzhou in China. We are in a climate emergency. #ClimateActionNow #ClimateEmergency #China #Floods pic.twitter.com/7OdraXHcKK

Pouring rain hit the subway station of #Zhengzhou, capital of the province, and left the passengers stuck in the carriage. Luckily, all the passengers have been evacuated now. #floods pic.twitter.com/NDtlUo3swJ

