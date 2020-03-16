పెద్దపల్లి జిల్లాలో కల్వర్ట్ లో పడిన కారు

సుల్తానాబాద్: పెద్దపల్లి జిల్లా సుల్తానాబాద్ మండలం కాట్నపల్లి దగ్గర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది. కారు అదుపు తప్పి కల్వర్టులో పడడంతో ఏడుగురు తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. క్షతగాత్రులను సుల్తానాబాద్ ప్రభుత్వాస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. పోలీసులు ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకొని కేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు. ఇంకా వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.
7 Member injure in Car fell into Peddapally Culvert
Seven people were seriously injured after a car fell into a culvert and fell into a state of disrepair. The victims were taken to the Sultanabad government hospital. Police are reaching the scene and registering the case. The details are yet to be know
