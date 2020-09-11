Home ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ వార్తలు ఎపిలో మరో 9,999 మందికి కరోనా

ఎపిలో మరో 9,999 మందికి కరోనా

9999 New COVID 19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

అమరావతి: ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కరోనా మహమ్మారి వేగంగా విస్తరిస్తోంది. కేసులు భారీగా పెరుగుతున్నాయి. రాష్ట్రంలో కొత్తగా 9,999 పాజిటివ్ కేసులు, 77మరణాలు నమోదయయ్యాయని రాష్ట్ర వైద్యఆరోగ్యశాఖ పేర్కొంది. దీంతో మొత్తం కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య 5,47,686కి చేరింది. ఎపిలో ఇప్పటివరకు 4,779 మంది కోవిడ్-19 తో మృతి చెందారు. ప్రస్తుతం 96,191 యాక్టివ్ కేసులున్నాయి. ఆంద్రలో ఇప్పటివరకు 4,46,716 మంది కరోనా బాధితులు కోలుకుని డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారు.

