ఎపిలో మరో 9,999 మందికి కరోనా

అమరావతి: ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కరోనా మహమ్మారి వేగంగా విస్తరిస్తోంది. కేసులు భారీగా పెరుగుతున్నాయి. రాష్ట్రంలో కొత్తగా 9,999 పాజిటివ్ కేసులు, 77మరణాలు నమోదయయ్యాయని రాష్ట్ర వైద్యఆరోగ్యశాఖ పేర్కొంది. దీంతో మొత్తం కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య 5,47,686కి చేరింది. ఎపిలో ఇప్పటివరకు 4,779 మంది కోవిడ్-19 తో మృతి చెందారు. ప్రస్తుతం 96,191 యాక్టివ్ కేసులున్నాయి. ఆంద్రలో ఇప్పటివరకు 4,46,716 మంది కరోనా బాధితులు కోలుకుని డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారు.

9,999 new #COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, along with 77 deaths due to the infection.

Total cases in the state rise to 5,47,686, out of which 96,191 are active. Total recoveries stand at 4,46,716; death toll at 4,779. pic.twitter.com/o943kp8GGR

— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020