ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు…. 53 స్థానాల్లో ఆప్ ఆధిక్యం

ఢిల్లీ: ఢిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలలో ఆప్ ముందంజలో ఉంది. ఆప్ 53 స్థానాలలో ఆధిక్యంలో ఉండగా బిజెపి 16 స్థానాలు, కాంగ్రెష్ ఒక స్థానంలో ఆధిక్యంలో కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. మద్యాహ్నం ఒంటి గంట వరకు ఎన్నికల పూర్తి వివరాలు తెలుస్తాయి. ఆప్ ఇప్పటికే ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటు చేయనుందని ఎగ్జిట్ ఫోల్స్ ఫలితాలు వెలువరించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

AAP has been at the forefront of the Delhi Assembly elections. The AAP is leading with 53 seats, the BJP with 16 seats and the Congress with one. The full details of the election will be announced until noon.