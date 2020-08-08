Home తాజా వార్తలు కరోనా నుంచి కోలుకున్న అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్

ముంబై: కరోనా మహమ్మారి నుంచి బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ కోలుకున్నారు. కరోనాతో ముంబైలోని నానావతి హాస్పిటల్ లో చేరిన ఆయన శనివారం డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారు. తాజాగా ఆయనకు పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించగా నెగెటివ్ రిపోర్టు వచ్చింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని స్వయంగా అభిషేక్ సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ప్రకటించారు. 29 రోజుల పాటు చికిత్స పొందిన అభిషేక్ కరోనాను జయించానంటూ పోస్టు చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే కరోనా నుంచి అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్, ఆరాధ్య కోలుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

