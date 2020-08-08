కరోనా నుంచి కోలుకున్న అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్

ముంబై: కరోనా మహమ్మారి నుంచి బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ కోలుకున్నారు. కరోనాతో ముంబైలోని నానావతి హాస్పిటల్ లో చేరిన ఆయన శనివారం డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారు. తాజాగా ఆయనకు పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించగా నెగెటివ్ రిపోర్టు వచ్చింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని స్వయంగా అభిషేక్ సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ప్రకటించారు. 29 రోజుల పాటు చికిత్స పొందిన అభిషేక్ కరోనాను జయించానంటూ పోస్టు చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే కరోనా నుంచి అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్, ఆరాధ్య కోలుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020