మూడు లక్షల మందికి ఉద్యోగాలు : సోనూసూద్

On my birthday a small initiative from my side 🙏..3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI and other benefits. Thank you AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quesscorp, Amazon, Sodex, Urban Co , Portea and all others for creating these opportunities with me. #AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab @pravasirojgar