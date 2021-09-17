Home Default ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

Birthday Greetings To PM Narendra Modiన్యూఢిల్లీ: ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ శుక్రవారంతో 71వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మోడీకి ప్రముఖుల నుంచి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. భారత రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి ఎం వెంకయ్య నాయుడు ,కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షురాలు సోనియా గాందీ, మాజీ ప్రధాని మన్మోహన్ సింగ్, తెలంగాణ సిఎం కెసిఆర్, ఎపి సిఎం జగన్ తదితరులు  ప్రధాని మోడీకి  శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. మోడీ నాయకత్వంలో భారత్ అన్నిరంగాల్లో అభివృద్ధి చెందుతుందని వారు పేర్కొన్నారు. మోడీ నిండు నూరేళ్లు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ఉండాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నట్టు వారు వెల్లడించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో మోడీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతూ ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి వెంకయ్యనాయుడు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

