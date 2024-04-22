Monday, April 22, 2024
Homeవార్తలుజాతీయ వార్తలు
జాతీయ వార్తలుస్పెషల్ ఆర్టికల్స్తాజా వార్తలు

తొలి లోక్ సభ సీటు గెలుచుకుని ఖాతా తెరిచిన బిజెపి!

11
BJP gets first seat... Surat candidate wins unopposed
గాంధీనగర్: భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ(బిజెపి) లోక్ సభ ఎన్నికల్లో తొలి విజయం సాధించి ఖాతా తెరిచింది. గుజరాత్ లోని సూరత్ నియోజకవర్గంలో ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిందని ఆ రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి భూపేంద్ర పటేల్ తెలిపారు. నామినేషన్ ల తర్వాత ప్రతిపక్ష కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థి అభ్యర్థిత్వం తిరస్కారానికి గురికావడంతో బిజెపి అభ్యర్థి ముకేశ్ దలాల్ ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నికయ్యారు. సోషల్ మీడియా ఎక్స్ లో అతడిని అభినందిస్తూ పోస్ట్ లు వస్తున్నాయి.

 

 

