తొలి లోక్ సభ సీటు గెలుచుకుని ఖాతా తెరిచిన బిజెపి!

గాంధీనగర్: భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ(బిజెపి) లోక్ సభ ఎన్నికల్లో తొలి విజయం సాధించి ఖాతా తెరిచింది. గుజరాత్ లోని సూరత్ నియోజకవర్గంలో ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిందని ఆ రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి భూపేంద్ర పటేల్ తెలిపారు. నామినేషన్ ల తర్వాత ప్రతిపక్ష కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థి అభ్యర్థిత్వం తిరస్కారానికి గురికావడంతో బిజెపి అభ్యర్థి ముకేశ్ దలాల్ ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నికయ్యారు. సోషల్ మీడియా ఎక్స్ లో అతడిని అభినందిస్తూ పోస్ట్ లు వస్తున్నాయి.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mukesh Dalal, BJP's candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat collects his winning certificate after he was elected unopposed

The Congress candidate's form was rejected by the Returning Officer, the other eight candidates for the seat withdrew their nominations.… pic.twitter.com/Uzslcbj8aD

— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024