చిలీలో కార్చిచ్చు… 46 మంది సజీవదహనం…

శాంటిగో: చిలీలో ఉష్ణోగత్రలు పెరగడంతో కార్చిచ్చు వీరవిహారం చేస్తోంది. కార్చిచ్చులో ఇప్పటివరకు 46 మంది సజీవదహనంకాగా వేలాది మంది గాయపడినట్టు ఆ దేశపు అధ్యక్షుడు బోరిక్ గాబ్రియెల్ తెలిపారు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన వారిలో వంది మంది పైగా ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉందని తెలిపారు. గాయపడిన వారిని ఆస్పత్రులకు తరలించారు. మంటలను ఆర్పేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న ప్రకృతి సహకరించడంలేదని అగ్నిమాపక అధికారులు వివరించారు. వాల్పరైజో ప్రాంతంలో మంటలు పెద్ద ఎత్తున చెలరేగుతుండడంతో మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని స్థానిక మీడియా వెల్లడించారు. ప్రజలను అప్రమత్తం చేసి సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు. 1100 ఇళ్లు కార్చిచ్చులో కాలి బూడిదలాగా మారాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. బలమైన గాలులు వీయడంతో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు పెరగడంతో కార్చిచ్చు బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తుందని వాతావరణ అధికారులు పేర్కొన్నారు. చిలీలో 92 ప్రాంతాలలో కార్చిచ్చు చెలరేగిందని మంత్రి కరోలినా వెల్లడించారు.

