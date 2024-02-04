చిలీలో కార్చిచ్చు… 46 మంది సజీవదహనం…

శాంటిగో: చిలీలో ఉష్ణోగత్రలు పెరగడంతో కార్చిచ్చు వీరవిహారం చేస్తోంది. కార్చిచ్చులో ఇప్పటివరకు 46 మంది సజీవదహనంకాగా వేలాది మంది గాయపడినట్టు ఆ దేశపు అధ్యక్షుడు బోరిక్ గాబ్రియెల్ తెలిపారు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన వారిలో వంది మంది పైగా ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉందని తెలిపారు. గాయపడిన వారిని ఆస్పత్రులకు తరలించారు. మంటలను ఆర్పేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న ప్రకృతి సహకరించడంలేదని అగ్నిమాపక అధికారులు వివరించారు. వాల్పరైజో ప్రాంతంలో మంటలు పెద్ద ఎత్తున చెలరేగుతుండడంతో మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని స్థానిక మీడియా వెల్లడించారు. ప్రజలను అప్రమత్తం చేసి సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు. 1100 ఇళ్లు కార్చిచ్చులో కాలి బూడిదలాగా మారాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. బలమైన గాలులు వీయడంతో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు పెరగడంతో కార్చిచ్చు బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తుందని వాతావరణ అధికారులు పేర్కొన్నారు. చిలీలో 92 ప్రాంతాలలో కార్చిచ్చు చెలరేగిందని మంత్రి కరోలినా వెల్లడించారు.
#Forestfires rage in #Chile More than 45,000 hectares have already burned down. This Footage was Feb 6, 2023. Today 03.02.2024 The same Month. How govt. of #Chile not doing anything about? #IncendioForestal #VinadelMar #Valparaiso #COSENA #COGRID #Miserable #Chile pic.twitter.com/5gjtZPDUfe
— Elite Theory (@Elite_Theory) February 3, 2024
Chile declares a state of emergency amid escalating forest fires. Heartbreaking scenes unfold as communities grapple with the devastating impact. 🇨🇱💔 #Chile #ForestFires pic.twitter.com/PCHTd8SCcn
— Iyarkai (@iyarkai_earth) February 3, 2024
The death toll from #ForestFires in #Chile
rises to 51.
The Undersecretary of the Interior of Chile, Manuel #Monsalve, has reported that the death toll from the forest fires facing the Valparaíso region has risen to 51.@ActualidadRT
According to estimates by the Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/4uOB77ugWj
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) February 4, 2024