Home తాజా వార్తలు ఇంటి వద్దనే ప్రార్థనలు చేసుకోవాలి: సిఎం కెసిఆర్

ఇంటి వద్దనే ప్రార్థనలు చేసుకోవాలి: సిఎం కెసిఆర్

kcr

హైదరాబాద్: రంజాన్ మాసం ప్రారంభైన సందర్భంగా తెలంగాణ ప్రజలందరికీ సిఎం కెసిఆర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా మహమ్మారి‌ వ్యాప్తి చెందుతున్న తరుణంలో ఇంటి వద్దనే ప్రార్థనలు చేసుకోవాలని ముస్లింలకు కోరారు. ప్రజలెవరూ బయటికి రావద్దని సూచించారు. “ఈ శుభ మాసం సమాజంలో సామరస్యం, ఆనందం, సౌభ్రాతృత్వాన్ని పెంపొందించాలని” అని ముఖ్యమంత్రి కెసిఆర్ ఆకాంక్షించారు.  ఈ మేరకు  సిఎం సందేశాన్ని తెలంగాణ సిఎంఒ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

 

CM KCR urged people to make their prayers at home

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR