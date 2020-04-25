హైదరాబాద్: రంజాన్ మాసం ప్రారంభైన సందర్భంగా తెలంగాణ ప్రజలందరికీ సిఎం కెసిఆర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా మహమ్మారి‌ వ్యాప్తి చెందుతున్న తరుణంలో ఇంటి వద్దనే ప్రార్థనలు చేసుకోవాలని ముస్లింలకు కోరారు. ప్రజలెవరూ బయటికి రావద్దని సూచించారు. “ఈ శుభ మాసం సమాజంలో సామరస్యం, ఆనందం, సౌభ్రాతృత్వాన్ని పెంపొందించాలని” అని ముఖ్యమంత్రి కెసిఆర్ ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ మేరకు సిఎం సందేశాన్ని తెలంగాణ సిఎంఒ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

CM Sri KCR greeted people on the occasion of beginning of holy month of #Ramzaan. CM wished, "May this auspicious month further the spirit of harmony, happiness and brotherhood in our society." Urged the people to offer their prayers staying home during the holy month. pic.twitter.com/IKUtj7LDIh

— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 25, 2020