భారత్ @ 511

వాషింగ్టన్: ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇప్పటి వరకు కరోనా వైరస్ 3,92,336 మందికి సోకగా 17,147 మంది మృత్యువాతపడ్డారు. భారత్లో 511 మందికి కోవిద్19 సోకగా 10 మంది చనిపోయారు. ఇండియాలో 37 మంది ఈ వైరస్ నుంచి కోలుకున్నారు. ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ నుంచి 1,03,393 మంది కోలుకున్నారు. కోవిద్19తో ఇటలీ(6077), చైనా(3277), స్పెయిన్(2696), ఇరాన్(1934), ఫ్రాన్స్(860), అమెరికా(582), బ్రిటన్(335), నెదర్లాండ్(213), బెల్జియం(122), జెర్మనీ(130) మంది మృతి చెందారు.
Coronavirus diseas spread upto 511 Members in India
Courtesy by worldometers
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recover
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|China
|81,171
|+78
|3,277
|+7
|73,159
|4,735
|1,573
|56
|Italy
|63,927
|6,077
|7,432
|50,418
|3,204
|1,057
|USA
|46,168
|+2,434
|582
|+29
|295
|45,291
|1,040
|139
|Spain
|39,673
|+4,537
|2,696
|+385
|3,794
|33,183
|2,355
|849
|Germany
|30,150
|+1,094
|130
|+7
|453
|29,567
|23
|360
|Iran
|24,811
|+1,762
|1,934
|+122
|8,913
|13,964
|295
|France
|19,856
|860
|2,200
|16,796
|2,082
|304
|Switzerland
|9,117
|+322
|122
|+2
|131
|8,864
|141
|1,053
|S. Korea
|9,037
|+76
|120
|+9
|3,507
|5,410
|59
|176
|UK
|6,650
|335
|135
|6,180
|20
|98
|Austria
|4,791
|+317
|25
|+4
|9
|4,757
|17
|532
|Netherlands
|4,749
|213
|2
|4,534
|435
|277
|Belgium
|4,269
|+526
|122
|+34
|461
|3,686
|381
|368
|Norway
|2,647
|+22
|11
|+1
|6
|2,630
|42
|488
|Australia
|2,136
|+249
|8
|+1
|118
|2,010
|11
|84
|Canada
|2,091
|24
|112
|1,955
|1
|55
|Portugal
|2,060
|23
|14
|2,023
|47
|202
|Sweden
|2,059
|+13
|33
|+6
|16
|2,010
|110
|204
|Brazil
|1,960
|+36
|34
|2
|1,924
|18
|9
|Israel
|1,656
|+214
|1
|49
|1,606
|31
|191
|Malaysia
|1,624
|+106
|15
|+1
|183
|1,426
|64
|50
|Denmark
|1,577
|+117
|32
|+8
|1
|1,544
|69
|272
|Turkey
|1,529
|37
|1,492
|18
|Czechia
|1,289
|+53
|2
|+1
|7
|1,280
|19
|120
|Japan
|1,140
|+12
|42
|285
|813
|54
|9
|Ireland
|1,125
|6
|5
|1,114
|29
|228
|Ecuador
|981
|18
|3
|960
|2
|56
|Pakistan
|908
|+33
|7
|+1
|13
|888
|4
|Luxembourg
|875
|8
|6
|861
|3
|1,398
|Thailand
|827
|+106
|4
|+3
|52
|771
|7
|12
|Finland
|792
|+92
|1
|10
|781
|11
|143
|Poland
|774
|+25
|9
|+1
|1
|764
|3
|20
|Romania
|762
|+186
|8
|+1
|79
|675
|15
|40
|Chile
|746
|2
|11
|733
|7
|39
|Diamond Princess
|712
|10
|+2
|587
|115
|15
|Greece
|695
|17
|29
|649
|35
|67
|Indonesia
|686
|+107
|55
|+6
|30
|601
|3
|Iceland
|588
|2
|+1
|51
|535
|14
|1,723
|Saudi Arabia
|562
|19
|543
|16
|Singapore
|558
|+49
|2
|156
|400
|14
|95
|South Africa
|554
|+152
|4
|550
|2
|9
|Philippines
|552
|+90
|35
|+2
|20
|497
|1
|5
|India
|511
|+12
|10
|37
|464
|0.4
|Qatar
|501
|37
|464
|6
|174
|Russia
|495
|+57
|1
|22
|472
|3
|Slovenia
|442
|3
|439
|12
|213
|Peru
|395
|5
|1
|389
|19
|12
|Bahrain
|390
|+13
|2
|164
|224
|3
|229
|Hong Kong
|386
|+29
|4
|102
|280
|4
|51
|Estonia
|369
|+17
|7
|362
|4
|278
|Mexico
|367
|+51
|4
|+1
|4
|359
|1
|3
|Egypt
|366
|19
|68
|279
|4
|Croatia
|361
|+46
|1
|5
|355
|6
|88
|Panama
|345
|6
|1
|338
|33
|80
|Colombia
|306
|+29
|3
|6
|297
|6
|Lebanon
|304
|+37
|4
|8
|292
|4
|45
|Argentina
|301
|4
|51
|246
|7
|Iraq
|266
|23
|62
|181
|7
|Serbia
|249
|3
|3
|243
|12
|28
|Dominican Republic
|245
|3
|3
|239
|23
|Armenia
|235
|2
|233
|6
|79
|Algeria
|230
|17
|65
|148
|5
|Taiwan
|216
|+21
|2
|29
|185
|9
|Slovakia
|204
|+18
|7
|197
|2
|37
|Bulgaria
|202
|+1
|3
|3
|196
|8
|29
|UAE
|198
|2
|41
|155
|2
|20
|Latvia
|197
|+17
|1
|196
|104
|Kuwait
|191
|+2
|39
|152
|5
|45
|San Marino
|187
|20
|4
|163
|13
|5,511
|Hungary
|187
|+20
|9
|+1
|21
|157
|6
|19
|Lithuania
|187
|+8
|1
|1
|185
|1
|69
|Andorra
|164
|+31
|1
|1
|162
|7
|2,123
|Uruguay
|162
|162
|3
|47
|Costa Rica
|158
|2
|2
|154
|2
|31
|New Zealand
|155
|+53
|12
|143
|32
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|150
|+14
|1
|2
|147
|1
|46
|Morocco
|143
|4
|5
|134
|1
|4
|North Macedonia
|136
|2
|1
|133
|1
|65
|Jordan
|127
|1
|126
|12
|Albania
|123
|+19
|5
|+1
|10
|108
|2
|43
|Vietnam
|123
|17
|106
|3
|1
|Faeroe Islands
|122
|+4
|23
|99
|2,497
|Cyprus
|116
|1
|3
|112
|3
|96
|Burkina Faso
|114
|+15
|4
|7
|103
|5
|Malta
|110
|+3
|2
|108
|1
|249
|Moldova
|109
|1
|2
|106
|10
|27
|Brunei
|104
|+13
|2
|102
|2
|238
|Sri Lanka
|100
|+3
|2
|98
|2
|5
|Ukraine
|97
|+24
|3
|1
|93
|2
|Tunisia
|90
|+1
|3
|1
|86
|11
|8
|Cambodia
|87
|2
|85
|1
|5
|Senegal
|86
|+7
|8
|78
|5
|Oman
|84
|+18
|17
|67
|16
|Venezuela
|84
|15
|69
|2
|3
|Belarus
|81
|22
|59
|9
|Réunion
|75
|+4
|1
|74
|84
|Azerbaijan
|72
|1
|10
|61
|3
|7
|Kazakhstan
|68
|+6
|68
|4
|Georgia
|67
|+6
|9
|58
|1
|17
|Cameroon
|66
|+10
|2
|64
|2
|Guadeloupe
|62
|1
|61
|4
|155
|Palestine
|60
|+1
|17
|43
|12
|Martinique
|53
|1
|52
|7
|141
|Ghana
|52
|+25
|2
|50
|2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|52
|+1
|52
|37
|Liechtenstein
|51
|51
|1,338
|Uzbekistan
|50
|+4
|50
|1
|DRC
|45
|+9
|2
|43
|0.5
|Afghanistan
|42
|+2
|1
|1
|40
|1
|Kyrgyzstan
|42
|+26
|42
|6
|Cuba
|40
|1
|39
|3
|4
|Nigeria
|40
|1
|2
|37
|0.2
|Bangladesh
|39
|+6
|4
|+1
|5
|30
|0.2
|Puerto Rico
|39
|+8
|2
|1
|36
|14
|Mauritius
|36
|2
|34
|1
|28
|Channel Islands
|36
|36
|207
|Mayotte
|36
|+12
|36
|132
|Rwanda
|36
|36
|3
|Honduras
|30
|30
|3
|Guam
|29
|1
|28
|172
|Montenegro
|29
|+2
|1
|28
|46
|Bolivia
|28
|+1
|28
|2
|Paraguay
|27
|+5
|2
|+1
|25
|1
|4
|Macao
|25
|10
|15
|39
|Ivory Coast
|25
|2
|23
|0.9
|Monaco
|23
|1
|22
|586
|French Guiana
|23
|+3
|6
|17
|77
|French Polynesia
|23
|+5
|23
|82
|Jamaica
|21
|+2
|1
|2
|18
|7
|Guatemala
|20
|1
|19
|1
|Guyana
|20
|1
|19
|25
|Isle of Man
|20
|+7
|20
|235
|Togo
|18
|18
|2
|Barbados
|17
|17
|59
|Madagascar
|17
|+5
|17
|0.6
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|17
|17
|163
|Kenya
|16
|16
|0.3
|Gibraltar
|15
|5
|10
|445
|Maldives
|13
|5
|8
|24
|Aruba
|12
|+3
|1
|11
|112
|Ethiopia
|12
|+1
|12
|0.1
|Tanzania
|12
|12
|0.2
|Mongolia
|10
|10
|3
|New Caledonia
|10
|+2
|10
|35
|Equatorial Guinea
|9
|9
|6
|Uganda
|9
|9
|0.2
|Saint Martin
|8
|8
|207
|Seychelles
|7
|7
|71
|Gabon
|6
|1
|5
|3
|Benin
|6
|6
|0.5
|Bermuda
|6
|6
|96
|Haiti
|6
|6
|0.5
|Suriname
|6
|+1
|6
|10
|Cayman Islands
|5
|1
|4
|76
|El Salvador
|5
|+2
|5
|0.8
|Curaçao
|4
|1
|3
|24
|Bahamas
|4
|4
|10
|Congo
|4
|4
|0.7
|Fiji
|4
|+1
|4
|4
|Greenland
|4
|4
|70
|Guinea
|4
|4
|0.3
|Namibia
|4
|4
|2
|Eswatini
|4
|4
|3
|Cabo Verde
|3
|1
|+1
|2
|5
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|2
|0.2
|Angola
|3
|3
|0.09
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|3
|31
|CAR
|3
|3
|0.6
|Chad
|3
|+1
|3
|0.2
|Djibouti
|3
|3
|3
|Liberia
|3
|3
|0.6
|Niger
|3
|3
|0.1
|St. Barth
|3
|3
|304
|Saint Lucia
|3
|3
|16
|Zambia
|3
|3
|0.2
|Gambia
|2
|1
|1
|0.8
|Sudan
|2
|1
|1
|0.05
|Nepal
|2
|1
|1
|0.07
|Bhutan
|2
|2
|3
|Dominica
|2
|2
|28
|Laos
|2
|+2
|2
|0.3
|Mauritania
|2
|2
|0.4
|Myanmar
|2
|2
|0.04
|Nicaragua
|2
|2
|0.3
|Sint Maarten
|2
|2
|47
|Belize
|1
|1
|3
|Eritrea
|1
|1
|0.3
|Grenada
|1
|1
|9
|Vatican City
|1
|1
|1,248
|Montserrat
|1
|1
|200
|Mozambique
|1
|1
|0.03
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|1
|0.1
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|1
|1
|9
|Somalia
|1
|1
|0.06
|Syria
|1
|1
|0.06
|Timor-Leste
|1
|1
|0.8
|Turks and Caicos
|1
|1
|26
|Total:
|392,336
|13,554
|17,147
|640
|103,393
|271,796
|12,173
|50.3