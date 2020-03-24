Home జాతీయ వార్తలు భారత్ @ 511

భారత్ @ 511

 

Coronavirus

 

వాషింగ్టన్: ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇప్పటి వరకు కరోనా వైరస్  3,92,336 మందికి సోకగా 17,147 మంది మృత్యువాతపడ్డారు. భారత్‌లో 511 మందికి కోవిద్19 సోకగా 10 మంది చనిపోయారు. ఇండియాలో 37 మంది ఈ వైరస్ నుంచి కోలుకున్నారు. ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ నుంచి 1,03,393 మంది కోలుకున్నారు. కోవిద్19తో ఇటలీ(6077), చైనా(3277), స్పెయిన్(2696), ఇరాన్(1934), ఫ్రాన్స్(860), అమెరికా(582), బ్రిటన్(335), నెదర్లాండ్(213), బెల్జియం(122), జెర్మనీ(130) మంది మృతి చెందారు.

Coronavirus diseas spread upto 511 Members in India

Courtesy by worldometers

Country,
Other		 Total
Cases		 New
Cases		 Total
Deaths		 New
Deaths		 Total
Recover		 Active
Cases		 Serious,
Critical
China 81,171 +78 3,277 +7 73,159 4,735 1,573 56
Italy 63,927 6,077 7,432 50,418 3,204 1,057
USA 46,168 +2,434 582 +29 295 45,291 1,040 139
Spain 39,673 +4,537 2,696 +385 3,794 33,183 2,355 849
Germany 30,150 +1,094 130 +7 453 29,567 23 360
Iran 24,811 +1,762 1,934 +122 8,913 13,964 295
France 19,856 860 2,200 16,796 2,082 304
Switzerland 9,117 +322 122 +2 131 8,864 141 1,053
S. Korea 9,037 +76 120 +9 3,507 5,410 59 176
UK 6,650 335 135 6,180 20 98
Austria 4,791 +317 25 +4 9 4,757 17 532
Netherlands 4,749 213 2 4,534 435 277
Belgium 4,269 +526 122 +34 461 3,686 381 368
Norway 2,647 +22 11 +1 6 2,630 42 488
Australia 2,136 +249 8 +1 118 2,010 11 84
Canada 2,091 24 112 1,955 1 55
Portugal 2,060 23 14 2,023 47 202
Sweden 2,059 +13 33 +6 16 2,010 110 204
Brazil 1,960 +36 34 2 1,924 18 9
Israel 1,656 +214 1 49 1,606 31 191
Malaysia 1,624 +106 15 +1 183 1,426 64 50
Denmark 1,577 +117 32 +8 1 1,544 69 272
Turkey 1,529 37 1,492 18
Czechia 1,289 +53 2 +1 7 1,280 19 120
Japan 1,140 +12 42 285 813 54 9
Ireland 1,125 6 5 1,114 29 228
Ecuador 981 18 3 960 2 56
Pakistan 908 +33 7 +1 13 888 4
Luxembourg 875 8 6 861 3 1,398
Thailand 827 +106 4 +3 52 771 7 12
Finland 792 +92 1 10 781 11 143
Poland 774 +25 9 +1 1 764 3 20
Romania 762 +186 8 +1 79 675 15 40
Chile 746 2 11 733 7 39
Diamond Princess 712 10 +2 587 115 15
Greece 695 17 29 649 35 67
Indonesia 686 +107 55 +6 30 601 3
Iceland 588 2 +1 51 535 14 1,723
Saudi Arabia 562 19 543 16
Singapore 558 +49 2 156 400 14 95
South Africa 554 +152 4 550 2 9
Philippines 552 +90 35 +2 20 497 1 5
India 511 +12 10 37 464 0.4
Qatar 501 37 464 6 174
Russia 495 +57 1 22 472 3
Slovenia 442 3 439 12 213
Peru 395 5 1 389 19 12
Bahrain 390 +13 2 164 224 3 229
Hong Kong 386 +29 4 102 280 4 51
Estonia 369 +17 7 362 4 278
Mexico 367 +51 4 +1 4 359 1 3
Egypt 366 19 68 279 4
Croatia 361 +46 1 5 355 6 88
Panama 345 6 1 338 33 80
Colombia 306 +29 3 6 297 6
Lebanon 304 +37 4 8 292 4 45
Argentina 301 4 51 246 7
Iraq 266 23 62 181 7
Serbia 249 3 3 243 12 28
Dominican Republic 245 3 3 239 23
Armenia 235 2 233 6 79
Algeria 230 17 65 148 5
Taiwan 216 +21 2 29 185 9
Slovakia 204 +18 7 197 2 37
Bulgaria 202 +1 3 3 196 8 29
UAE 198 2 41 155 2 20
Latvia 197 +17 1 196 104
Kuwait 191 +2 39 152 5 45
San Marino 187 20 4 163 13 5,511
Hungary 187 +20 9 +1 21 157 6 19
Lithuania 187 +8 1 1 185 1 69
Andorra 164 +31 1 1 162 7 2,123
Uruguay 162 162 3 47
Costa Rica 158 2 2 154 2 31
New Zealand 155 +53 12 143 32
Bosnia and Herzegovina 150 +14 1 2 147 1 46
Morocco 143 4 5 134 1 4
North Macedonia 136 2 1 133 1 65
Jordan 127 1 126 12
Albania 123 +19 5 +1 10 108 2 43
Vietnam 123 17 106 3 1
Faeroe Islands 122 +4 23 99 2,497
Cyprus 116 1 3 112 3 96
Burkina Faso 114 +15 4 7 103 5
Malta 110 +3 2 108 1 249
Moldova 109 1 2 106 10 27
Brunei 104 +13 2 102 2 238
Sri Lanka 100 +3 2 98 2 5
Ukraine 97 +24 3 1 93 2
Tunisia 90 +1 3 1 86 11 8
Cambodia 87 2 85 1 5
Senegal 86 +7 8 78 5
Oman 84 +18 17 67 16
Venezuela 84 15 69 2 3
Belarus 81 22 59 9
Réunion 75 +4 1 74 84
Azerbaijan 72 1 10 61 3 7
Kazakhstan 68 +6 68 4
Georgia 67 +6 9 58 1 17
Cameroon 66 +10 2 64 2
Guadeloupe 62 1 61 4 155
Palestine 60 +1 17 43 12
Martinique 53 1 52 7 141
Ghana 52 +25 2 50 2
Trinidad and Tobago 52 +1 52 37
Liechtenstein 51 51 1,338
Uzbekistan 50 +4 50 1
DRC 45 +9 2 43 0.5
Afghanistan 42 +2 1 1 40 1
Kyrgyzstan 42 +26 42 6
Cuba 40 1 39 3 4
Nigeria 40 1 2 37 0.2
Bangladesh 39 +6 4 +1 5 30 0.2
Puerto Rico 39 +8 2 1 36 14
Mauritius 36 2 34 1 28
Channel Islands 36 36 207
Mayotte 36 +12 36 132
Rwanda 36 36 3
Honduras 30 30 3
Guam 29 1 28 172
Montenegro 29 +2 1 28 46
Bolivia 28 +1 28 2
Paraguay 27 +5 2 +1 25 1 4
Macao 25 10 15 39
Ivory Coast 25 2 23 0.9
Monaco 23 1 22 586
French Guiana 23 +3 6 17 77
French Polynesia 23 +5 23 82
Jamaica 21 +2 1 2 18 7
Guatemala 20 1 19 1
Guyana 20 1 19 25
Isle of Man 20 +7 20 235
Togo 18 18 2
Barbados 17 17 59
Madagascar 17 +5 17 0.6
U.S. Virgin Islands 17 17 163
Kenya 16 16 0.3
Gibraltar 15 5 10 445
Maldives 13 5 8 24
Aruba 12 +3 1 11 112
Ethiopia 12 +1 12 0.1
Tanzania 12 12 0.2
Mongolia 10 10 3
New Caledonia 10 +2 10 35
Equatorial Guinea 9 9 6
Uganda 9 9 0.2
Saint Martin 8 8 207
Seychelles 7 7 71
Gabon 6 1 5 3
Benin 6 6 0.5
Bermuda 6 6 96
Haiti 6 6 0.5
Suriname 6 +1 6 10
Cayman Islands 5 1 4 76
El Salvador 5 +2 5 0.8
Curaçao 4 1 3 24
Bahamas 4 4 10
Congo 4 4 0.7
Fiji 4 +1 4 4
Greenland 4 4 70
Guinea 4 4 0.3
Namibia 4 4 2
Eswatini 4 4 3
Cabo Verde 3 1 +1 2 5
Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0.2
Angola 3 3 0.09
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3 31
CAR 3 3 0.6
Chad 3 +1 3 0.2
Djibouti 3 3 3
Liberia 3 3 0.6
Niger 3 3 0.1
St. Barth 3 3 304
Saint Lucia 3 3 16
Zambia 3 3 0.2
Gambia 2 1 1 0.8
Sudan 2 1 1 0.05
Nepal 2 1 1 0.07
Bhutan 2 2 3
Dominica 2 2 28
Laos 2 +2 2 0.3
Mauritania 2 2 0.4
Myanmar 2 2 0.04
Nicaragua 2 2 0.3
Sint Maarten 2 2 47
Belize 1 1 3
Eritrea 1 1 0.3
Grenada 1 1 9
Vatican City 1 1 1,248
Montserrat 1 1 200
Mozambique 1 1 0.03
Papua New Guinea 1 1 0.1
St. Vincent Grenadines 1 1 9
Somalia 1 1 0.06
Syria 1 1 0.06
Timor-Leste 1 1 0.8
Turks and Caicos 1 1 26
Total: 392,336 13,554 17,147 640 103,393 271,796 12,173 50.3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR