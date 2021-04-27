భారత్ బయోటెక్ ఎండితో సిఎస్ సోమేష్‌కుమార్ భేటీ

హైదరాబాద్: తెలంగాణలో వయసుతో సంబంధం లేకుండా అందరికీ ఉచితంగా కోవిడ్ 19 వ్యాక్సిన్‌ను అందించాలని రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకున్న నేపథ్యంలో తెలంగాణ చీఫ్ సెక్రటరీ సోమేష్ కుమార్ మంగళవారం భారత్ బయోటెక్ సిఎండి, డాక్టర్ కృష్ణ ఎల్లాతో సమావేశం అయ్యారు. రాష్ట్రంలో అందరికీ ఉచితంగా టీకా ఇవ్వాలని సిఎం కెసిఆర్ నిర్ణయించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. టీకాలపై సిఎస్, భారత్ బయోటెక్ సిఎండి కృష్ణ ఎల్ల చర్చించారు. వీలైనన్ని ఎక్కువ డోసులు రాష్ట్రానికి ఇవ్వాలని కృష్ణ ఎల్లకు సిఎస్ విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. దీనిపై సానుకూలంగా స్పందించిన కృష్ణ ఎల్ల తెలంగాణకు ఎక్కువ టీకాలు ఇస్తామని తెలిపారు.

CS Somesh Kumar meets with Bharat Biotech MD

In the backdrop of State Govt.’s decision to administer #Covid19 vaccine to entire population free of cost, regardless of age limit and as per the directions of CM Sri KCR, CS @SomeshKumarIAS today held a meeting with Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD, @BharatBiotech at BRKR Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/iQJ2UM7bNv

