పద్మ అవార్డులకు వైద్యులు, సిబ్బంది పేర్లు: సిఎం కేజ్రీవాల్

న్యూఢిల్లీ: పద్మ అవార్డులకు వైద్యులు, సిబ్బంది పేర్లు పంపాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్టు ఢిల్లీ సిఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ పేర్కొన్నారు. కోవిడ్-19 సమయంలో విధులు నిర్వహించిన వైద్యసిబ్బందికి ఎప్పటికీ రుణపడి ఉంటామని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. ఆగస్టు 15లోగా అర్హులైన వారి పేర్లు పంపాలని సూచించారు. padmaawards.delhi@gmail.comకు దరఖాస్తులను పంపొచ్చని తెలిపారు. స్ర్కీనింగ్ కమిటీ వేసి పేర్లు ఖరారు చేసి, 15 రోజుల తర్వాత కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి పేర్లు సిఫారసు చేస్తామని కేజ్రీవాల్ వెల్లడించారు.

