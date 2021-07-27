పద్మ అవార్డులకు వైద్యులు, సిబ్బంది పేర్లు: సిఎం కేజ్రీవాల్

న్యూఢిల్లీ: పద్మ అవార్డులకు వైద్యులు, సిబ్బంది పేర్లు పంపాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్టు ఢిల్లీ సిఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ పేర్కొన్నారు. కోవిడ్-19 సమయంలో విధులు నిర్వహించిన వైద్యసిబ్బందికి ఎప్పటికీ రుణపడి ఉంటామని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. ఆగస్టు 15లోగా అర్హులైన వారి పేర్లు పంపాలని సూచించారు. padmaawards.delhi@gmail.comకు దరఖాస్తులను పంపొచ్చని తెలిపారు. స్ర్కీనింగ్ కమిటీ వేసి పేర్లు ఖరారు చేసి, 15 రోజుల తర్వాత కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి పేర్లు సిఫారసు చేస్తామని కేజ్రీవాల్ వెల్లడించారు.

Delhi govt has decided to send the names of doctors

Delhi govt has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for this year's Padma awards. We want to tell them that we are thankful to them. The public will tell us these names. People can send their mails to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by 15th August: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/gkUDxgw8sn

