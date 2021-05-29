ఢిల్లీలో వెయ్యికి దిగువన కరోనా కేసులు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు తగ్గుముఖం పట్టాయి. వెయ్యికి దిగువన రోజువారీ కరోనా కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. ఢిల్లీలో గడిచిన 24గంటల వ్యవధిలో 80,473 మందికి కరోనా పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించగా 956 పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. తాజాగా మరో 122 మరణాలు సంభవించాయి. అదే సమయంలో 2,380 మంది బాధితులు కోలుకున్నారు. దీంతో మొత్తం కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసుల సంఖ్య 14,24,646కి చేరింది. ఢిల్లీలో ప్రస్తుతం 13,035 కరోనా యాక్టివ్ కేసులున్నాయి. ఇప్పటివరకు దేశ రాజధాని 13,87,538 మంది బాధితులు కోలుకుని డిశ్చార్జ్ కాగా, 24,073 మంది కరోనాతో మృతిచెందరాని రాష్ట్ర వైద్య ఆరోగ్య శాఖ ప్రకటించింది.

Delhi reported 956 new cases in last 24 hours

Delhi's #COVID19 daily case tally falls below 1000 as the national capital reports 956 new cases in the last 24 hours. 2380 recoveries and 122 deaths reported in this duration.

Total cases 14,24,646

Total recoveries 13,87,538

Death toll 24,073

Active cases 13,035 pic.twitter.com/0DepAihYXQ

