రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల

న్యూఢిల్లీ: రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల షెడ్యూల్ ను కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం మంగళవారం విడుదల చేసింది. మార్చి 6న రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల నోటిఫికేషన్ విడుదల కానుండగా…. నామినేషన్లను దాఖాలు చేయడానికి మార్చి 13వరకు సమయం ఇవ్వనున్నారు. మార్చి 16తేదీన అభ్యర్థుల నామినేషన్ల పరిశీలన జరగనుంది. నామినేషన్ల ఉపసంహరణకు మార్చి 18 తుది గడువు. మార్చి 26న ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఎన్నికలను నిర్వహించనుంది. 17 రాష్ట్రాల్లోని 55 రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలకు ఈ ఎన్నికలు జరగనున్నాయి. ఇందులో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లో 4, తెలంగాణలో 2 రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఎపిలో ఎంఎ ఖాన్, సుబ్బిరామిరెడ్డి, తోట సీతారామలక్ష్మీ, కేశవరావుల పదవీకాలం ముగియనుంది. మార్చి 26తేదీన ఉదయం 9గంటలకు నుంచి సాయంత్రం 4గంటల వరకు రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది.

Election Commission of India: Biennial elections to theCouncil of States tofill the seats of 55 members of Rajya Sabha from 17 states, retiring in April 2020, will be held on 26th March. pic.twitter.com/11q8gPTtip — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha Seats on March 26, Election Commission of India: Biennial elections to theCouncil of States tofill the seats of 55 members of Rajya Sabha from 17 states, retiring in April 2020, will be held on 26th March.