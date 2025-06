Important Announcement 📢

🔹In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes…

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 18, 2025