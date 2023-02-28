అమరవీరుడైన కొడుకు స్మారకం నిర్మించినందుకు తండ్రి అరెస్టు

- Advertisement -

వైశాలి(బీహార్): సైనిక జవాను జై కిశోర్ సింగ్ దేశం కోసం పోరాడి ప్రాణాలర్పించాడు. 2020లో గాల్వాన్‌లో జరిగిన ఘర్షణలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయాడు. అయితే ప్రభుత్వం స్థలం ఆ అమరవీరుడి తండ్రి తన కుమారుడి స్మారకం నిర్మించారు. కానీ పోలీసులు ఆయనను బాది తర్వాత అరెస్టు కూడా చేశారు. ఇప్పుడా వీరుడి కుటుంబం ఆందోళన చెందుతోంది.

#CORRECTION | Bihar | Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020* Galwan Valley clash, allege that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on govt land in Vaishali's Jandaha. https://t.co/pjeDLCR7ZI pic.twitter.com/QyunOez92t

— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023