Tuesday, February 28, 2023
అమరవీరుడైన కొడుకు స్మారకం నిర్మించినందుకు తండ్రి అరెస్టు

Jai Kishore Singh
వైశాలి(బీహార్): సైనిక జవాను జై కిశోర్ సింగ్ దేశం కోసం పోరాడి ప్రాణాలర్పించాడు. 2020లో గాల్వాన్‌లో జరిగిన ఘర్షణలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయాడు. అయితే ప్రభుత్వం స్థలం ఆ అమరవీరుడి తండ్రి తన కుమారుడి స్మారకం నిర్మించారు. కానీ పోలీసులు ఆయనను బాది తర్వాత అరెస్టు కూడా చేశారు. ఇప్పుడా వీరుడి కుటుంబం ఆందోళన చెందుతోంది.

 

 

