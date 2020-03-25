ప్రజలకు శ్రీ శార్వరి నామ సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు: సిఎం కెసిఆర్‌

హైదరాబాద్‌: ముఖ్యమంత్రి కే. చంద్రశేఖర్‌ రావు రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శ్రీ శార్వరి నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. ప్రతి ఒక్కరు ఉగాది పర్వదినాన్ని ఆనందంగా జరుపుకోవాలని సిఎం ఆకాంక్షించారు. ప్రజలందరికీ ఆయురారోగ్యాలూ, సుఖ సంతోషాలు, అష్టైశ్వర్యాలు ప్రసాదించాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని సిఎం కెసిఆర్ తెలిపారు.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has conveyed #Ugadi (Telugu New year) greetings to people in the State. CM said, ‘I pray the almighty to bless the state and people with happiness, prosperity and good health. pic.twitter.com/Rdkaop5dQv

— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 24, 2020