Heavy Cool in Delhi, but Amith Fear with AAP Politics

maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts said the mercury is expected to dip further.

Falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds have led to an increase in pollution levels in the national capital and its suburbs.

Amith Sha Fear with Cool or Aam admi Party in Delhi, BJP Cartoons, Modi Cartoons, Amit Shah Cartoons, AAP Cartoons, Delhi Cartoons, Kejriwal Cartoons