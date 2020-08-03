అక్షయ్ ’రక్షాబంధన్‘ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల

ముంబయి : బాలీవుడ్ ఖిలాడి అక్షయ్ కుమార్ హీరోగా ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న సినిమా ’రక్షాబంధన్‘. రాఖీ పండుగను పురస్కరించుకుని సోమవారం నాడు ఈ సినిమా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ను విడుదల చేశారు. అక్షయ్ పసుపు రంగు కోటులో కనిపిస్తుండగా, ఆయన సోదరీమణులు ఆయన్ను ఆప్యాయంగా కౌగలించుకోవడం ఈ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ లో గమనించవచ్చు. వచ్చే ఏడాది నవంబరు 5న ఈ సినిమాను విడుదల చేయనున్నట్టు ఈ మూవీ మేకర్స్ తెలిపారు. ఈ సినిమా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ను అక్షయ్ సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా షేర్ చేశారు. ఈ సినిమా ప్రతిఒక్కరికి నచ్చుతుందని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. తన కెరీర్ లో ఇది ఉత్తమ సినిమాగా నిలవడం ఖాయమని ఆయన వెల్లడించారు. ఈ సినిమాను తన సోదరి అల్కాకి అంకితమిస్తున్నట్టు అక్షయ్ చెప్పారు. ఈ సినిమాలో తన సోదరి అల్కా నిర్మాణ భాగస్వామ్యంతో పాటు సమర్పిస్తుందని ఆయన వెల్లడించారు. ఇంకా ఈ సినిమాలో ధనుష్, సారా అలీఖాన్ తదితరులు కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. రాఖీ పండుగ సందర్భంగా అక్షయ్ దేశ ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
View this post on Instagram
Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn