కెటిఆర్ సర్… నాపై దాడి జరిగింది… న్యాయం చేయండి: రాహుల్



హైదరాబాద్: తనపై పబ్‌లో దాడి జరిగిందని న్యాయం ఎవరి వైపున ఉంటే వారికి మద్దతు తెలపాలని మంత్రి కెటిఆర్‌కు బిగ్‌బాస్ విన్నర్ రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్ తన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్టు చేశాడు. తనపై జరిగిన దాడికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను సోషల్ మీడియాలో మంత్రి కెటిఆర్ కు రాహుల్ షేర్ చేసి… కెటిఆర్ సర్.. వీడియో చూసి న్యాయం చెప్పాలని కోరారు. తాను తెలంగాణలో పుట్టిన బిడ్డను, భూమి కోసం, టిఆర్‌ఎస్ పార్టీ కోసం చివరి వరకు పోరాడుతానని ఈ సందర్భంగా తెలిపారు. ప్రజలు నమ్మి నాయకుల్ని ఎన్నుకుంటే, వాళ్లు అధికారాన్ని దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తున్నారన్నారు. ఎంఎల్‌ఎ సోదరుడు తమపై దాడి చేశాడని, ఇకపై ఇలాంటివి జరగకూడదని, తనకు న్యాయం జరిగేలా చర్యలు తీసుకుంటారని ఎదురుచూస్తున్నానన్నారు. ఈ ఘటనలో తన తప్పు ఉంటే చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని కోరారు. ఈ ఘటనలో న్యాయం జరిగాలన్నదే అంతిమ నిర్ణయమని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me.

please see it for yourself & stand for what is right!

@ktrtrs sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live.

Sir we elect our leaders because we trust them but they cannot misuse their power like this.

I am shocked that an MLAs brothers of our own TRS party is misbehaving in public & hitting people jus because of his brothers influence.

This has to stop sir, I need justice & I am waiting for you to take necessary action on this.

I request you to look into this case, if you find any mistake in my end,please take the necessary action but if I am not wrong why should I or any common man face what I faced on that day.

You are my & our leader, we look up to you so with great hope I am appealing to you sir,

I demand justice – an unbiased justice.

It’s time to stop such ruthless people misusing their power & I believe you will definitely do what is right.

Thank you Sir for taking time to go through my appeal!

God bless Telangana!