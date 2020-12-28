ఆరోగ్య భారత్ ను నిర్మిద్దాం : రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్

డయ్యూ : ప్రతిఒక్కరు ఆరోగ్యంపై ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ధ పెట్టాలని భారత రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ దేశ ప్రజలకు సూచించారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన డయ్యూలో పర్యటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఆయన సోమవారం ఉదయం ఘోగ్లా బీచ్ లో జాగింగ్ చేశారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను ఆయన సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా దేశ ప్రజలతో పంచుకు్నారు. ఆరోగ్య భారత్ ను నిర్మించేందుకు కృషి చేయాలని ఆయన ప్రజలకు పిలుపునిచ్చారు. 2020లో ఎన్నో సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కొన్నామని, వీటిని అధిగమించి కొత్త ఏడాది 2021లో ప్రతి ఒక్కరు ఆరోగ్యంగా, ఫిట్ గా ఉండేలా చూసుకుందామని ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning.

As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy.

May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/dcQjZxB4Xk

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2020