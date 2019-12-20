Home జాతీయ వార్తలు అతడో లారీ హారన్….. (వీడియో వైరల్)

ముంబయి: మహేంద్ర గ్రూప్ చైర్మన్ ఆనంద్ మహేంద్ర తన ట్విట్టర్‌లో పోస్టు చేసే వీడియోలు ఆసక్తి కలిగిస్తాయి. ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశాడంటే చాలు… అది ఉన్నతంగా ఉంటుంది. ఆయన చేసే ట్వీట్లు సమాజానికి స్పృహ కలిగించే విధంగా ఓ వ్యక్తి లారీ హారన్ లాగా మిమిక్రీ చేస్తున్న వాయిస్ ను తన ట్వీట్టర్ లో ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆయన చేసి ట్వీట్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. లారీ హారన్ లాగానే అతడు చేసిన విధానం బాగుందని నెటిజన్లు ప్రశంసిస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి వీడియోలు మీకు ఎలా లభిస్తాయని నెటిజన్లు  ఆనంద్ మహేంద్రను అడుతున్నారు. గతంలో నకుషా మసాల్ అనే మహిళ మినీ ట్రక్కులో డ్రైవర్ గా పని చేస్తూ జీవిస్తున్న దృశ్యాలను ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆమె నుంచి చాలా నేర్చుకోవచ్చని ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఓ స్కూళ్లో కబడ్డి ఆడుతున్న వీడియోను పోస్టు చివరి క్షణం వరకు విజయం కోసం పోరాటం చేయాలని సూచించాడు.

 

