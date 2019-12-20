అతడో లారీ హారన్….. (వీడియో వైరల్)

ముంబయి: మహేంద్ర గ్రూప్ చైర్మన్ ఆనంద్ మహేంద్ర తన ట్విట్టర్‌లో పోస్టు చేసే వీడియోలు ఆసక్తి కలిగిస్తాయి. ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశాడంటే చాలు… అది ఉన్నతంగా ఉంటుంది. ఆయన చేసే ట్వీట్లు సమాజానికి స్పృహ కలిగించే విధంగా ఓ వ్యక్తి లారీ హారన్ లాగా మిమిక్రీ చేస్తున్న వాయిస్ ను తన ట్వీట్టర్ లో ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆయన చేసి ట్వీట్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. లారీ హారన్ లాగానే అతడు చేసిన విధానం బాగుందని నెటిజన్లు ప్రశంసిస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి వీడియోలు మీకు ఎలా లభిస్తాయని నెటిజన్లు ఆనంద్ మహేంద్రను అడుతున్నారు. గతంలో నకుషా మసాల్ అనే మహిళ మినీ ట్రక్కులో డ్రైవర్ గా పని చేస్తూ జీవిస్తున్న దృశ్యాలను ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆమె నుంచి చాలా నేర్చుకోవచ్చని ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఓ స్కూళ్లో కబడ్డి ఆడుతున్న వీడియోను పోస్టు చివరి క్షణం వరకు విజయం కోసం పోరాటం చేయాలని సూచించాడు.

We’re discussing weighty issues like the the future of mobility at our annual leadership conference This shows up in my #whatsappwonderbox to remind us how transportation is a magical & fascinating part of people’s everyday lives. This guy should be on India’s Got Talent! pic.twitter.com/QrWVT62WuA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 18, 2019

This lady’s name is Nakusa Masal. Studied only till the 9th grade, but worked hard to get a license for her Bolero to ply it as a commercial carrier. The person who sent me this whatsapp doesn’t know much more. Can anyone connect me to her? I’d like to learn more about her story pic.twitter.com/ahFnkRBbcL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2019