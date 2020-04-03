న్యూఢిల్లీ: మార్కెట్‌లోకి కోత్త థర్మమీటర్‌లు అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఇండియన్ నేవి ఆధ్వర్యంలో గన్ మోడల్‌లో ఉండే నూతన థర్మమీటర్లు అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. కొవిడ్ 19 నేపథ్యంలో దీన్ని తయారు చేసినట్లు నేవీ ఉన్నతాధికారులు స్పష్టం చేశారు. నాన్ కాంటక్ట్‌గా ఉండే ఈ మీటర్ బాడీని స్క్రీనింగ్ చేసి టెంపరేచర్ లెవల్స్‌ను లెక్కిస్తుందని అన్నారు. దీంతో ప్రతి రోజూ సుమారు 20వేల మందికి పరీక్షించవచ్చని, దీని ధర రూ వెయ్యి లోపే ఉందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020