గన్ మోడల్‌లో థర్మోమీటర్

న్యూఢిల్లీ: మార్కెట్‌లోకి కోత్త థర్మమీటర్‌లు అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఇండియన్ నేవి ఆధ్వర్యంలో గన్ మోడల్‌లో ఉండే నూతన థర్మమీటర్లు అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. కొవిడ్ 19 నేపథ్యంలో దీన్ని తయారు చేసినట్లు నేవీ ఉన్నతాధికారులు స్పష్టం చేశారు. నాన్ కాంటక్ట్‌గా ఉండే ఈ మీటర్ బాడీని స్క్రీనింగ్ చేసి టెంపరేచర్ లెవల్స్‌ను లెక్కిస్తుందని అన్నారు. దీంతో ప్రతి రోజూ సుమారు 20వేల మందికి పరీక్షించవచ్చని, దీని ధర రూ వెయ్యి లోపే ఉందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

Navy develops infrared based temperature sensor

