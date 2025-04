పీక కోస్తానంటూ.. పాక్ అధికారి అహంకారం

JUST IN: 🇬🇧 Pakistan Army Officer Makes Throat-Slitting Gesture at Indian Protestors in London.

Col. Taimur Rahat, Defence Attaché at Pakistan's UK Mission, caught behaving like a street thug — no difference between a uniformed officer and a terrorist.

Shameful and cowardly… pic.twitter.com/gy5wY7dH48

— Asia Nexus (@Asianexus) April 26, 2025