ప్రణబ్ మృతి పట్ల రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని సంతాపం..

న్యూఢిల్లీ: గత కొన్నిరోజులుగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ(84) ఆర్మీ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ సోమవారం సాయంత్రం కన్నుమూశారు. ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ మృతిపై రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. ప్రణబ్ కన్నుమూతతో ఒక తరం నేతను కోల్పోయామని రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ పేర్కొన్నారు. రాష్ట్రపతితోపాటు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ, రాహుల్ గాంధీ, తెలంగాణ సిఎం కెసిఆర్, ఎపి సిఎం జగన్ లు ప్రణబ్ మృతిపట్ల సంతాపం తెలిపారు. తెలంగాణ అంశంతో ప్రణబ్ కు ఎంతో అనుబంధం ఉందని, యుపిఎ తెలంగాణపై వేసిన కమిటీవకి ప్రణబ్ నేతృత్వం వహించారని కెసిఆర్ అన్నారు. తెలంగాణ ఏర్పాటు బిల్లుపై ఆయన సంతకం చేశారని, తాను కలిసిన ప్రతిసారి ఎన్నో సూచనలు చేశారని కెసిఆర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

