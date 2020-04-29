న్యూఢిల్లీ: బాలీవుడ్ విలక్షణ నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్(53) క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాదితో పోరాడుతూ బుధవారం ముంబయిలో మృతి చెందారు. దీంతో బాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీ శోకసంద్రంలో మునిగింది. ప్రపంచ గొప్ప నటుడిని కోల్పోయిందని, ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ ను మిస్ అవుతున్నామని పలువురు బాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్రముఖులు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ మ‌ర‌ణ వార్త తనను కలిచివేసిందని, ఆయన మరణం సినీ ప్ర‌పంచానికి తీర‌ని లోట‌ని ప్ర‌ధాన మంత్రి న‌రేంద్ర‌మోడీ ట్వీట్టర్ లో పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇర్ఫాన్ కుటుంబ‌స‌భ్యుల‌కు, స్నేహితులకు, అభిమానుల‌కు ఈ సందర్భంగా మోడీ ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ఆయన ఆత్మ‌కు శాంతి చేకూరాలని దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని అన్నారు.‌ ఇర్ఫాన్ విల‌క్ష‌ణ న‌టుడ‌ని, వివిధ భాష‌ల‌కు చెందిన సినిమాల్లో విభిన్న పాత్ర‌లు పోషించార‌ని ప్రధాని గుర్తుచేసుకున్నారు. ఇర్ఫాన్ భౌతికంగా దూర‌మైనా సినిమాల్లో పోషించిన పాత్రల ద్వారా ఆయ‌న ఎప్పుటికీ మ‌న‌కు గుర్తిండిపోతార‌ని ప్ర‌ధాని పేర్కొన్నారు.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020