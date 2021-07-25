రామప్ప ఆలయానికి యునెస్కో గుర్తింపుపై ప్రధాని హర్షం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: తెలంగాణలోని రామప్ప ఆలయానికి యునెస్కో గుర్తింపుపై ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు ప్రధాని ప్రత్యేక అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ రామప్ప ఆలయాన్ని సందర్శించాలని ఆయన సూచించారు. కాకతీయ వారసత్వానికి రామప్ప ఆలయం ప్రతీకని ప్రధాని మోడీ పేర్కొన్నారు.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.

The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021