న్యూఢిల్లీ: బ్రిటిష్ వలస పాలనను ధైర్య సాహసాలతో ఎదిరించిన నేతాజీ సుభాష్ చంద్రబోస్ ఆదర్శాలు దేశానికి గర్వకారణమని ప్రధాని మోడీ గురువారం ప్రశంసించారు. నేతాజీ 123 వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా మోడీ నివాళులు అర్పించారు. సహచర భారతీయుల పురోగతి కోసం సర్వదా పాటుపడ్డారని కొనియాడారు. 1897 జనవరి 23న జానకీనాధ్ బోస్ తన డైరీలో మధ్యాహ్నం కుమారుడు జన్మించాడని రాశారని, ఆ కుమారుడే ధైర్య సాహసాల స్వాతంత్ర పోరాట యోధుడయ్యాడని మోడీ పేర్కొన్నారు. భారత స్వాతంత్య్రం కోసం తన జీవితాన్ని త్యాగం చేశారని ప్రశంసించారు.

