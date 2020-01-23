న్యూఢిల్లీ: బ్రిటిష్ వలస పాలనను ధైర్య సాహసాలతో ఎదిరించిన నేతాజీ సుభాష్ చంద్రబోస్ ఆదర్శాలు దేశానికి గర్వకారణమని ప్రధాని మోడీ గురువారం ప్రశంసించారు. నేతాజీ 123 వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా మోడీ నివాళులు అర్పించారు. సహచర భారతీయుల పురోగతి కోసం సర్వదా పాటుపడ్డారని కొనియాడారు. 1897 జనవరి 23న జానకీనాధ్ బోస్ తన డైరీలో మధ్యాహ్నం కుమారుడు జన్మించాడని రాశారని, ఆ కుమారుడే ధైర్య సాహసాల స్వాతంత్ర పోరాట యోధుడయ్యాడని మోడీ పేర్కొన్నారు. భారత స్వాతంత్య్రం కోసం తన జీవితాన్ని త్యాగం చేశారని ప్రశంసించారు.

India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/otUlFanULs

