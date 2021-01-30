జాతిపితకు రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నివాళులు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: జాతిపిత మహాత్మాగాంధీ వర్ధంతిని పురస్కరించుకుని రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాధ్ కోవింద్, ప్రధాని మోడీలు నివాళులు అర్పించారు. ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్ వ‌ద్ద వారు పుష్పాల‌తో నివాళులు అర్పించారు. గాంధీ మార్గంలో సాగి దేశాభివృద్ధికి పాటుపడాలని వారు ప్రజలను కోరారు. గాంధీ మార్గంలో సాగినప్పుడే దేశం సమగ్రాభివృద్ధి చెందుతుందని వారు పేర్కొన్నారు. అమ‌రుల దినోత్స‌వం రోజున దేశ స్వాతంత్య్రం కోసం ప్రాణాల‌ను అర్పించిన వారి త్యాగాల‌ను గుర్తుచేసుకుంటామని వార తెలిపారు. ఇంకా రాజ్‌ఘాట్ వ‌ద్ద ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి వెంక‌య్య‌నాయుడు , కేంద్ర ర‌క్ష‌ణ‌మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్, పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు గాంధీకి నివాళులు అర్పించారు.

Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions.

On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021