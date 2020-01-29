సమంత- శర్వానంద్ ‘జాను’ ట్రైలర్ విడుదల..

యంగ్ హీరో శర్వానంద్, అక్కినేని సమంత జంటగా నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం జాను. తమిళ చిత్రం 96 కు రిమేక్ గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దిల్ రాజు నిర్మిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రమోషన్ లో భాగంగా ఇటీవల విడుదల చేసిన టీజర్, సాంగ్స్ కు ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. తాజాగా ఈ సినిమా ట్రైలర్ ని చిత్రయూనిట్ విడుదల చేసింది. కాగా, ఈ మూవీని ఫిబ్రవరి 7న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు.

Here's a glimpse into the poetic love story of Ram and Jaanu!

