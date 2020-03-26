Home జాతీయ వార్తలు ప్రధాని మోడీకి లేఖ రాసిన కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షురాలు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కరోనా వైరస్ ప్రపంచదేశాన్ని వణికిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో భారత్ లో కరోనా వైరస్ పై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి కాంగ్రెస్ మద్దుతు ప్రకటించింది. గురువారం ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోడీకి కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షురాలు సోనియా గాంధీ లేఖ రాశారు. లేఖలో భారత్ లాక్ డౌన్ కు సంపూర్ణ మద్దతు తెలుపుతున్నాం. వైద్యులు, పారామెడికల్ సిబ్బంది రక్షణకు చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలి. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సరుకు రవాణాను సులభతరం చేయాలి. బ్యాంకుల ఇఎంఐలను వేసేలా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలి. కరోనా వైరస్ లక్షలాది మంది జీవితాలను ప్రమాదంలో పడేసింది. కరోనా మహమ్మారిపై విజయానికి యావత్ దేశం ఒక్కతాటిపై నిలిచి పోరాడాలి. కేంద్రం ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకునే ప్రతి నిర్ణయానికి సంపూర్ణ మద్దతు తెలుపుతున్నామని సోనియా గాంధీ లేఖలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

