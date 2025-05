South Africa Bangladesh

I have never seen such an incident in the history of cricket. A direct fight. What a shameful incident of cricket happened between the talented bowler Shepo Ntuli of South Africa and Ripon Mondal of Bangladesh. This is extreme. #BANevsSAe #CricketTwitter #Bangladesh #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/3CbMTHwUEA

— Monirul Ibna Rabjal 🇧🇩🇪🇺 (@to2monirul) May 28, 2025