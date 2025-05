#TaaraTaara – The Sizzling Single! 🔥

Get ready to groove to the hottest track of the year from #HariHaraVeeraMallu 💃

Full song out on 28th May @ 10:20 AM! 💥

All set to Turn up the volume, and feel the heat! 🔊⚡️#HHVMonJune12th #HHVM #DharmaBattle #VeeraMallu pic.twitter.com/tx4tlKm7GX

— Nidhhi Agerwal 🌟 Panchami (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 26, 2025