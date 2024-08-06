షేఖ్ హసీనాను నిందించిన తస్లీమా నస్రీన్

న్యూఢిల్లీ: వివాదాస్పద బంగ్లాదేశ్ రచయిత్రి తస్లీమా నస్రీన్ 1994 నుంచి దేశ బహిష్కరణలో ఉంది. కాగా ఆమె ఎక్స్ వేదికగా హసీనా పరిస్థితిని విమర్శించింది. ‘‘ఇస్లామీయులను ప్రసన్నం చేసుకోడానికి హసీనా నన్ను 1999లో బంగ్లాదేశ్ లోకి ప్రవేశించకుండా దేశ బహిష్కరణ చేసింది. చనిపోయే స్థితిలో ఉన్న నా తల్లిని కూడా చూడడానికి అనుమతించలేదు. అదే ఇస్లామీయులు నేడు విద్యార్థుల ఆందోళనలో హసీనా దేశం విడిచి వెళ్లే పరిస్థితి సృష్టించారు’’ అని పేర్కొంది.
మరో ట్వీట్ లో ‘‘ఈ పరిస్థితికి అంతటికి హసీనానే స్వయంగా కారణం. పరిస్థితి అంతా ఆమె వల్లే. ఆమె ఇస్లామీ మతవాదులు పెట్రేగిపోవడానికి కారణం. ఆమె తన మనుషులు లంచాలు తీసుకోవడానికి కూడా అనుమతించారు. ఇప్పుడు బంగ్లాదేశ్ పాకిస్థాన్ లా కాకూడదు. రాజకీయ పార్టీలు ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని, లౌకికవాదాన్ని దేశంలోకి తిరిగి తేవాలి’’ అని పేర్కొన్నారు.
Hasina in order to please Islamists threw me out of my country in 1999 after I entered Bangladesh to see my mother in her deathbed and never allowed me to enter the country again. The same Islamists have been in the student movement who forced Hasina to leave the country today.
— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 5, 2024
Hasina had to resign and leave the country. She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to involve in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule.Political parties should bring democracy & secularism.
— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 5, 2024