యువతకు మంత్రి కెటిఆర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు

హైదరాబాద్‌: అంతర్జాతీయ యువజన దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని తెలంగాణ మంత్రి కెటిఆర్‌ యువతకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. యువతే జాతి నిర్మాతలని ఆయన గురువారం ట్వీట్ చేశారు. దేశానికి యువత బలమైన శక్తి అని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. కలలను కనడమేకాదు ఆ కలలను సాకారం చేసుకోవాలని ఆయన యువతకు సూచించారు. దేశంలో 50 శాతానికి పైగా యువత ఉందని, యువత దేశాభివృద్ధిలో భాగస్వాములు కావాలని ఆయన తెలిపారు.

The most potent force in the armoury of India 🇮🇳 is the force of youth

More than 50% of our nation is below the age of 25. My best wishes to the heroes & nation builder of tomorrow on #InternationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/dahVkVzOhU

