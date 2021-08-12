Home తాజా వార్తలు యువతకు మంత్రి కెటిఆర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Telangana Minister KTR Wishes Youthహైదరాబాద్‌: అంతర్జాతీయ యువజన దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని తెలంగాణ మంత్రి కెటిఆర్‌ యువతకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. యువతే జాతి నిర్మాతలని ఆయన గురువారం ట్వీట్ చేశారు. దేశానికి యువత బలమైన శక్తి అని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. కలలను కనడమేకాదు ఆ కలలను సాకారం చేసుకోవాలని ఆయన యువతకు సూచించారు. దేశంలో 50 శాతానికి పైగా యువత ఉందని, యువత దేశాభివృద్ధిలో భాగస్వాములు కావాలని ఆయన తెలిపారు.

