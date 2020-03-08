వంతెన పైనుంచి పడిన లారీ: ఇద్దరు మృతి

రాజాపూర్: మహబూబ్‌నగర్‌ జిల్లాలోని రాజాపూర్‌లో ఆదివారం ఉదయం రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది. రాజాపూర్‌లో ఓ లారీ అదుపుతప్పి వంతెన పైనుంచి పడిపోవడంతో ఇద్దరు దుర్మరణం చెందారు. ఈ ఘటనలో లారీ డ్రైవర్‌ సహా మరో వ్యక్తితో పాటు 10 గొర్రెలు చనిపోయాయి. లారీ కర్నూలు నుంచి హైదరాబాద్‌కు వెళ్తుండగా ప్రమాదం జరిగినట్టు సమాచారం. పోలీసులు ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకొని కేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు. అతి వేగంతో లారీ అదుపుతప్పి వంతెన పైనుంచి కిందపడినట్టు సమాచారం.

Two people were killed when a lorry broke into a bridge in Rajpur. In the incident, 10 sheep, including a lorry driver, were killed. The lorry was traveling from Kurnool to Hyderabad. Police are reaching the scene and registering the case. It is reported that the lorry hit the top of the bridge.