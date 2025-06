VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI MADNESS..!! 🥶🔥

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 off just 90 balls in a practice match during the India U-19 team's camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. [Gaurav Gupta]pic.twitter.com/QFsVSWyZeQ

— Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) June 10, 2025