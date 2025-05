Mass Ka Das #VishwakSen's Next Directorial #CULT – Launched with a Grand Pooja Ceremony

Clap by #AlluAravind

Camera Switch On by @YadavTalasani

Title Logo Launch by #SRadhaKrishna

Written and Directed by @VishwakSenActor

Produced by #TarakCinemas, @VanmayeCreation#KarateRaju… pic.twitter.com/kzZldW1Gca

— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 11, 2025