తమిళనాడు రైలు ప్రమాదంపై రాహుల్ గాంధీ స్పందన

ఇంకెన్ని కుటుంబాలు బలి కావాలి?

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులో గత రాత్రి(శుక్రవారం) చోటు చేసుకున్న భాగమతి ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్ రైలు ప్రమాదంపై ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీ స్పందించారు. ఎన్ని ప్రమాదాలు జరుగుతున్నా, ఎన్ని ప్రాణాలు పోతున్నా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం మాత్రం గుణపాఠాలు నేర్చుకోవడం లేదని అన్నారు. జవాబుదారీతనం అన్నది పై స్థాయి నుంచి ఉండాలని అన్నారు. ప్రభుత్వం మేలుకొనే లోపే ఇంకెన్ని కుటుంబాలు నాశనం కావాలని ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా ఆయన పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accident—a passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train.

Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be… https://t.co/ggCGlgCXOE

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2024