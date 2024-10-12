Saturday, October 12, 2024
Homeవార్తలుజాతీయ వార్తలు
జాతీయ వార్తలుస్పెషల్ ఆర్టికల్స్తాజా వార్తలు

తమిళనాడు రైలు ప్రమాదంపై రాహుల్ గాంధీ స్పందన

5
- Advertisement -
Rail accident
- Advertisement -

ఇంకెన్ని కుటుంబాలు బలి కావాలి?

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులో గత రాత్రి(శుక్రవారం) చోటు చేసుకున్న భాగమతి ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్ రైలు ప్రమాదంపై ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీ స్పందించారు. ఎన్ని ప్రమాదాలు జరుగుతున్నా, ఎన్ని ప్రాణాలు పోతున్నా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం మాత్రం గుణపాఠాలు నేర్చుకోవడం లేదని అన్నారు. జవాబుదారీతనం అన్నది పై స్థాయి నుంచి ఉండాలని అన్నారు.  ప్రభుత్వం మేలుకొనే లోపే ఇంకెన్ని కుటుంబాలు నాశనం కావాలని ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా ఆయన పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
ఏపిలో ముగిసిన మద్యం దుకాణాల దరఖాస్తుల స్వీకరణ గడువు
Next article
హర్యానాలో ఈవిఎంల పనితీరుపై ప్రశ్నలు లేవనెత్తిన దిగ్విజయ్ సింగ్

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

హర్యానాలో ఈవిఎంల పనితీరుపై ప్రశ్నలు లేవనెత్తిన దిగ్విజయ్ సింగ్

ఏపిలో ముగిసిన మద్యం దుకాణాల దరఖాస్తుల స్వీకరణ గడువు

నేడు ఉప్పల్‌లో భారత్-బంగ్లాదేశ్ మధ్య మూడో టీ20 మ్యాచ్

విద్యార్థులనూ కెసిఆర్ విభజించారు

దసరా రోజున జమ్మి చెట్టుకు ఎందుకు పూజ చేస్తారు?

జపాన్ సంస్థకు నోబెల్ శాంతి

60 రోజుల్లో సమగ్ర కులగణన

ఆయుధపూజ ఎందుకు చేస్తారు?

వైద్యారోగ్యశాఖలో 371పోస్టుల భర్తీకి నోటిఫికేషన్

రతన్ వారసుడిగా నోయెల్ టాటా

తమిళనాడులో ఢీకొన్న రైళ్లు

రిలయన్స్ డిజిటల్ ‘ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్ పండగ’ సేల్

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం పట్ల ఇంత వివక్ష ఎందుకు..?:హరీశ్ రావు

ఎంఐఎం నేతలపై క్రిమినల్ కేసుల ఉపసంహరణ..సిద్దరామయ్య ప్రభుత్వ నిర్ణయం

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలకు పొంచివున్న తుపాన్ ముప్పు

ఇండిగోపై శృతిహాసన్ ఆగ్రహం..స్పందించిన ఎయిర్‌లైన్స్

15న హర్యానాలో బిజెపి సర్కార్ ప్రమాణం

బంగ్లాదేశ్ కాళీ గుడిలో కిరీటం మాయం

ఫైరింగ్ ప్రాక్టీసులో ఇద్దరు అగ్నివీరుల మృతి

అజిత్ పవార్ పార్టీలో నటుడు సాయాజీ షిండే చేరిక

పూర్వ బంగారు గనిలో చిక్కుకుని ఒకరి మృతి

పాక్‌లో బొగ్గు గనిపై తీవ్రవాదుల దాడి..20 మంది కార్మికుల మృతి

భారత్ భారీగా పన్నులు విధించే దేశం:ట్రంప్

జూనియర్ డాక్టర్ల ఆరోగ్య స్థితి క్షీణిస్తోంది

‘మూసీ’కి లక్షన్నర కోట్లు అవసరం లేదు:కిషన్‌రెడ్డి

జిఎస్‌టి స్కామ్‌లో ఇడి కేసు నమోదు

క్రికెటర్ మహమ్మద్ సిరాజ్‌కు డిఎస్‌పి పోస్ట్ కేటాయింపు

నగరంలో దేవి దుర్గ ప్రతిమ పాక్షికంగా ధ్వంసం

శబరి సినిమా అద్భుతం… ఒటిటిలోకి వచ్చేసింది

ఇందిరమ్మ ఇళ్ల కమిటీ ఏర్పాటుపై జీవో విడుదల

డిఫరెంట్ గెటప్స్‌లో అలీ.. దసరాకి సందడే సందడి!

నష్టాల్లో ముగిసిన దేశీ స్టాక్ మార్కెట్లు

సామాజిక కార్యకర్త, రాబర్ట్ ఎఫ్ కెన్నెడీ సతీమణి ఎథెల్ కెన్నెడీ ఇకలేరు!

జపాన్ ఎన్జివో సంస్థ ‘నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో’ కు నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతి!

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పై దువ్వాడ శ్రీనివాస్, దివ్వెల మాధురీల విమర్శలు

హర్యానా ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా నయాబ్ సింగ్ సైనీ

టాటా ట్రస్ట్ ఛైర్మన్ గా నోయెల్ టాటా నియామకం

ప్రపంచంతో పోటీపడే విద్యా విధానాన్ని తీసుకొస్తాం: భట్టి

‘జియో ఫైనాన్స్’ యాప్ ను ఆవిష్కరించిన రిలయన్స్

అమెరికా ఉత్పత్తులపై భారత్ అధిక పన్నులు: ట్రంప్

© 2014 - 2023 Mana Telangana. All Rights Reserved.