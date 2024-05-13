Monday, May 13, 2024
పాతబస్తీలో ఓటర్ల ఐడిలు తనిఖీ చేసిన మాధవీ లత

4
Madhavi Lata
హైదరాబాద్: హైదరాబాద్ ఎంపీ అసదుద్దీన్ ఓవైసీ, బిఆర్ ఎస్ అభ్యర్థి గడ్డం శ్రీనివాస్ యాదవ్ మీద పోటీచేస్తున్న బిజెపి అభ్యర్థి మాధవీ లత ఓటర్లను తనిఖీ చేయడం వివాదాస్పదంగా మారింది. ఆమె కొన్ని పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్లలో ‘బురఖా’ ధరించిన మహిళా ఓటర్ల ఐడెంటీలను తనిఖీ చేశారు. ఇది వివాదాస్పదంగా మారింది.

దానికామె స్పష్టీకరిస్తూ ‘‘ నేను పోటీలో ఉన్న అభ్యర్థినిని. చట్టం ప్రకారం నాకు ఐడి కార్డులతో ఓటర్లను చెక్ చేసే అధికారం ఉంది. పైగా నేను పురుషుడిని కాదు. నేను వారి ఐడి, ముఖాలను మాత్రమే పరిశీలించాను. ఎవరైనా దీనిని సమస్య చేయాలనుకుంటున్నారంటే…వారు నాకు భయపడుతున్నారనే అర్థం. ఆమె ఫేస్ ఐడెంటిఫికేషన్ విషయంలో పోలింగ్ అధికారులను కూడా హెచ్చరించారు.

 

