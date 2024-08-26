Monday, August 26, 2024
తెలంగాణలో 17 ప్రైవేట్ ఆసుపత్రులపై కేసు

5
Telangana hospitals
హైదరాబాద్: నకిలీ పత్రాలను సమర్పించి ముఖ్యమంత్రి సహాయ నిధి (సిఎంఆర్‌ఎఫ్) నుంచి నిధులను స్వాహా చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నించినందుకుగాను తెలంగాణలోని 17 ప్రైవేట్ ఆసుపత్రులపై క్రిమినల్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ డిపార్ట్‌మెంట్ (సిఐడి) కేసులు నమోదు చేసింది.

ప్రాథమిక సమాచార నివేదిక(ఎఫ్ఐఆర్) ప్రకారం, సిఎంఆర్‌ఎఫ్ కోసం ఉద్దేశించిన రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వ నిధులను స్వాహా చేసేందుకు కొన్ని ఆసుపత్రులు కొంతమంది వ్యక్తులతో కుమ్మక్కయ్యాయి.

 

