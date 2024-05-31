ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ టివి డిబేట్లలో కాంగ్రెస్ పాల్గొనదు: పవన్ ఖేరా

- Advertisement -

న్యూఢిల్లీ: టెలివిజన్ ఛానళ్లలో ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ డిబేట్లలో కాంగ్రెస్ పాల్గొనబోదని కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రతినిధి పవన్ ఖేరా తెలిపారు. ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ ప్రిడిక్షన్స్ ఎన్నికలు ముగిశాక అరగంట తర్వాత శనివారం ప్రచురితం కాగలవు.

వాస్తవిక ఫలితాలు జూన్ 4న రానున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఊహాగానాలు, టిఆర్ పి స్లగ్ఫెస్ట్ లో పాలుపంచుకోబోమని ఖేరా తెలిపారు. అయితే తాము జూన్ 4 తర్వాత డిబేట్లలో పాల్గొంటామని పవన్ ఖేరా ఎక్స్ వేదికలో పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

Our statement on the reason for not participating in #ExitPolls

Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.

The Indian National…

— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 31, 2024