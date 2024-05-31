Friday, May 31, 2024
ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ టివి డిబేట్లలో కాంగ్రెస్ పాల్గొనదు: పవన్ ఖేరా

Congress will not take part in Exit poll TV debates
న్యూఢిల్లీ: టెలివిజన్ ఛానళ్లలో ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ డిబేట్లలో కాంగ్రెస్ పాల్గొనబోదని కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రతినిధి పవన్ ఖేరా తెలిపారు. ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ ప్రిడిక్షన్స్ ఎన్నికలు ముగిశాక అరగంట తర్వాత శనివారం ప్రచురితం కాగలవు.

వాస్తవిక ఫలితాలు జూన్ 4న రానున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఊహాగానాలు, టిఆర్ పి  స్లగ్ఫెస్ట్ లో పాలుపంచుకోబోమని ఖేరా తెలిపారు. అయితే తాము జూన్ 4 తర్వాత డిబేట్లలో పాల్గొంటామని పవన్ ఖేరా ఎక్స్ వేదికలో పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

 

మతాంతర వివాహం ముస్లిం పర్సనల్ లా కింద చెల్లదు

