Sunday, June 2, 2024
అమిత్ షా విషయంలో జైరామ్ రమేశ్ ను నిలదీసి, తాఖీదు పంపిన ఈసి

EC asks Jairam Ramesh to share details
ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం 7 కల్లా వివరాలు తెలుపాలన్న ఎన్నికల సంఘం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: లోక్ సభ ఎన్నికల ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జూన్ 4న జరుగనున్న తరుణంలో కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా 150 మంది జిల్లా మెజిస్ట్రేట్లతో, కలెక్టర్లతో మాట్లాడారని అన్న విషయంలో వివరణ ఇవ్వాలంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ నేత జైరామ్ రమేశ్ కు ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఆదివారం తాఖీదు పంపింది. నేడు(ఆదివారం) సాయంత్రం 7.00 గంటలకల్లా వివారాలు తెలపాలని రమేశ్ కు రాసిన లేఖలో పేర్కొంది. అంతేకాక జూన్ 1న జైరామ్ రమేశ్ పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఎక్స్ పోస్ట్ ను కూడా రిఫర్ చేసింది.

 

 

Previous article
ఇండియాను తమిళుడు ఎందుకు పాలించకూడదు?

