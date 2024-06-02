అమిత్ షా విషయంలో జైరామ్ రమేశ్ ను నిలదీసి, తాఖీదు పంపిన ఈసి

- Advertisement -

ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం 7 కల్లా వివరాలు తెలుపాలన్న ఎన్నికల సంఘం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: లోక్ సభ ఎన్నికల ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జూన్ 4న జరుగనున్న తరుణంలో కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా 150 మంది జిల్లా మెజిస్ట్రేట్లతో, కలెక్టర్లతో మాట్లాడారని అన్న విషయంలో వివరణ ఇవ్వాలంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ నేత జైరామ్ రమేశ్ కు ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఆదివారం తాఖీదు పంపింది. నేడు(ఆదివారం) సాయంత్రం 7.00 గంటలకల్లా వివారాలు తెలపాలని రమేశ్ కు రాసిన లేఖలో పేర్కొంది. అంతేకాక జూన్ 1న జైరామ్ రమేశ్ పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఎక్స్ పోస్ట్ ను కూడా రిఫర్ చేసింది.

The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the…

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 1, 2024