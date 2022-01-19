ఎమ్మెల్సీగా కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత ప్రమాణం…

హైదరాబాద్: నిజామాబాద్, కామారెడ్డి స్థానిక సంస్థల ఎమ్మెల్సీగా ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నికైన కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. బుధవారం ఉదయం మండలి చైర్మన్ చాంబర్​లో ప్రొటెం చైర్మన్ జాఫ్రీ కవితతో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ముఖ్యమంత్రి కె చంద్రశేఖర్ రావుకు కవిత ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేశారు.

Today I took oath as MLC for Kamareddy & Nizamabad District. I thank @trspartyonline & CM Sri KCR garu for this opportunity. My sincere gratitude to local body representatives for reposing their faith in me and my candidature by electing me unopposed. pic.twitter.com/nEYGFoZeeu

— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 19, 2022