Home తాజా వార్తలు ఎమ్మెల్సీగా కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత ప్రమాణం…

ఎమ్మెల్సీగా కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత ప్రమాణం…

Kalvakuntla Kavitha takes oath as Nizamabad MLC

హైదరాబాద్: నిజామాబాద్, కామారెడ్డి స్థానిక సంస్థల ఎమ్మెల్సీగా ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నికైన కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. బుధవారం ఉదయం మండలి చైర్మన్ చాంబర్​లో ప్రొటెం చైర్మన్ జాఫ్రీ కవితతో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ముఖ్యమంత్రి కె చంద్రశేఖర్ రావుకు కవిత ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేశారు.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha takes oath as Nizamabad MLC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR