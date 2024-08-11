మోడీ సర్కార్ కు చురకంటించిన ఖర్గే

- Advertisement -

హైదరాబాద్: హిండెన్ బర్గ్ రీసెర్చ్ తాజాగా సెబీ చైర్ పర్సన్ మాధబీ పూరీ, ఆమె భర్త పై సంచలన ఆరోపణలు చేసింది. అదానీ గ్రూప్ షేర్ల విలువలను కృత్రిమంగా పెంచేందుకు వారు దోహదపడ్డారంది. మోడీ సర్కార్ హయాంలోనే సెబీ బండారం బట్టబయలయిందని మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే అన్నారు. ఈ భారీ కుంభకోణంపై జెపిసితో విచారణ జరిపించాలని ఆయన ‘ఎక్స్’ వేదికగా పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు. చిన్న, మధ్యతరగతి మదుపరులు స్టాక్ మార్కెట్ లో పెట్టుబడులు పెడుతుంటారని, వారు సెబీని నమ్ముకున్నందున వారికి రక్షణ అవసరమన్నారు

SEBI had previously cleared Adani, a close associate of PM Modi, before the Supreme Court following the January 2023 Hindenburg Report revelations.

However, new allegations have surfaced regarding a quid-pro-quo involving the SEBI Chief.

