వాయనాడ్ కు ఇద్దరు టిఎంసి ఎంపీలను పంపనున్న మమతా బెనర్జీ

Mamata Benerjee
కోల్ కతా: పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ కోల్ కతా విషాధ ఘటనపై చింత వ్యక్తం చేశారు. కేరళకు తమ పార్టీ ఎంపీలైన సాకేత్ గోఖలే, సుష్మితా దేవ్ లను పంపబోతున్నది. వారు కేరళలోని ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో పర్యటించి పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ తరఫున సాయం అందించనున్నారు. మమతా బెనర్జీ బాధిత కుటుంబాలకు తన సంతాపాన్ని ప్రకటించింది. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఆమె ‘ఎక్స్’ పోస్ట్ కూడా పెట్టింది.

 

రేపే జాబ్ క్యాలెండర్ ప్రకటిస్తాం : పొంగులేటి

