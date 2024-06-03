Monday, June 3, 2024
తెలంగాణకు మరి కొద్ది గంటల్లో భారీ వానలు

5
Southwest monsoon enters parts of Telangana
హైదరాబాద్: నైరుతి రుతుపవనాలు చురుకుగా కదులుతున్నాయి. రాయలసీమలోకి ఇప్పటికే ప్రవేశించిన రుతుపవనాలు నాగర్ కర్నూల్, గద్వాల్, నల్లగొండ జిల్లాల్లోకి కూడా చేరాయి. ఆ జిల్లాల్లో మేఘాలు అలుముకుని ఉన్నాయి. తెలంగాణలో కూడా భారీ వానలు పడే అవకాశం కనబడుతోంది.

రాగల మూడు రోజుల్లో అతి భారీ వానలు కురిసే అవకాశం కనిపిస్తోంది. తెలంగాణలోని నల్లగొండ, ఖమ్మం, కరీంనగర్, మహబూబ్ నగర్, హైదరాబాద్, రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లాల్లో ఆదివారం రాత్రి ఓ మోస్తరు వానలు కురిసాయి. కాగా వాతావరణం కాస్త చల్లబడింది.

 

