మోడీ విమర్శలకు రేవంత్ రెడ్డి చురక

Revanth Reddy on Modi
హైదరాబాద్: ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ విమర్శలకు తెలంగాణ ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి ‘ఎక్స్’ పోస్ట్ ద్వారా కడిగిపారేశారు. ‘‘అధికారంలోకి రాగానే రెండు రోజుల్లోనే మహిళలకు ఉచిత బస్సు పథకం అమలుచేశాం. రాజీవ్ ఆరోగ్య శ్రీ కింద రూ. 10 లక్షల సదుపాయాన్ని అమల్లోకి తీసుకొచ్చాం. 22 లక్షల రైతులకు రూ. 2 లక్షల రుణమాఫీ చేశాం. ఇందులో కేవలం 25 రోజుల్లోనే రూ. 18 వేల  కోట్లు జమా చేశాం.  గృహజ్యోతి పథకం కింద 200 యూనిట్ల వరకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్తు సౌఖర్యం కల్పించాం. రూ. 500కే సిలిండర్ ఇస్తున్నాం. 11 నెలల్లో 50వేలకు పైగా ఉద్యోగ నియామకాలు చేపట్టాం. నియామకాల్లో బిజెపి పాలిత రాష్ట్రంతో పోల్చినా మాదే రికార్డు. ఫ్యూచర్ సిటీ కోసం మాస్టర్ ప్లాన్ ఖరారు చేశాం’’ అని పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

ఆచరణ సాధ్యమైన హామీలనే ఇవ్వాలని కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే సూచించిన నేపథ్యంలో ప్రధాని మోడీ విమర్శించారు. ‘ఎక్స్’ పోస్ట్ ద్వారా తూర్పారబట్టారు. ఈ విమర్శల నేపథ్యంలో రేవంత్ రెడ్డి శనివారం తగు రీతిన ప్రధానికి సమాధానమిచ్చారు.

 

టీమిండియా 263 ఆలౌట్

