కెనడా హై కమిషన్ ప్రతినిధికి క్లాస్ పీకిన విదేశాంగ శాఖ

న్యూఢిల్లీ: భారత, కెనడా సంబంధాలు బాగా దెబ్బతిన్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఖలిస్థాన్ వేర్పాటువాదులను  హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా లక్ష్యం చేసుకున్నారని కెనడా ఆరోపణలు చేసింది.  దీనిపై కెనడా హై కమిషన్ ప్రతినిధిని పిలిచి నిరసన వ్యక్తం చేసినట్లు విదేశీ వ్యవహారాల శాఖ మంత్రి రణధీర్ జైశ్వాల్ శుక్రవారం వీక్లి బ్రీఫింగ్ లో తెలిపారు. భారత్ ప్రతిష్ఠను దెబ్బతీయడానికి కెనడా నిరాధార ఆరోపణలు చేసిందని, ఇతర దేశాలను కూడా ప్రభావితం చేసే ప్రయత్నం చేసిందని విదేశీ వ్యవహారాల మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ తెలిపింది.

 

 

 

